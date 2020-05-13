Spatial goes free, aiming to become the Zoom of virtual collaboration

Two years ago, we called Spatial's virtual collaboration platform "FaceTime in VR." Since then, the company has focused on corporate users who have access to pricey augmented reality headsets, like Microsoft's HoloLens and MagicLeap's. After all, who else would need to chat with colleagues in virtual space? Fast-forward to the current coronavirus pandemic, where many office workers are stuck at home, and Spatial's tech instantly feels more compelling. A virtual meeting room might be the closest we'll come to a traditional office for the foreseeable future.
So, unsurprisingly, Spatial is changing up its strategy a bit. Starting today, it's making its collaboration platform available for free, and it's also broadening access by adding support for web browsers, iPhone, Android and the Oculus Quest. By removing the barriers to its service, the company is aiming to attract users looking for something more engaging than a chaotic Zoom call.