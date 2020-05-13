Spatial goes free, aiming to become the Zoom of virtual collaboration

I was also surprised to find that Spatial's web view barely took up any of my desktop's resources. That's because the company is actually rendering the environment in the cloud -- I was just seeing a video broadcast, similar to the way Google's Stadia and other game streaming services work. While I would like the option of doing the 3D work locally (my gaming rig can certainly handle it), the streaming approach means even low-powered devices should be able to tune in.

Of course, it's a bit counter-intuitive to see Spatial bringing its futuristic mixed-reality tech onto 2D screens. But you can think of the mobile and web-based offerings as windows into its three-dimensional virtual meeting rooms. You can see everything your colleagues are collaborating on, as well as drop notes and files. And from their perspective, you're a giant floating video screen. Web and mobile viewers can't take advantage of the "hands-on" interactivity Spatial allows, but at least they can see what’s happening.

The real magic behind Spatial's platform was instantly clear when I slipped on my Oculus Quest. As soon as I hopped into the meeting, I was standing right beside Agarawala’s impeccably rendered avatar. I could teleport around the room, just like every other VR environment, and grab objects freely. Instead of just being a disembodied video stuck on the wall, I was an active participant in the space.