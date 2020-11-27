'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' bug gives NYC the patio heater superhero it needs

Game glitches are all too common, but a flaw in Spider-Man: Miles Morales is providing plenty of entertainment on its own. Andy H, Froste and others have discovered a bug that turns the web-slinging superhero into various game world objects, including a patio heater. If you’ve ever wanted to keep people toasty warm while fighting crime, now’s your chance.

We’ve asked Insomniac for comment, although it already tweeted that the hiccup was “equally embarrassing as it is heart-warming.” Into the Spider-Verse’s Phil Lord joked that the heater would find its way into the sequel if the team had “any self respect at all.”