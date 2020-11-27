Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Andy H, Twitter

'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' bug gives NYC the patio heater superhero it needs

It's putting the heat on criminals.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
4h ago
'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' patio heater bug
Andy H, Twitter

Game glitches are all too common, but a flaw in Spider-Man: Miles Morales is providing plenty of entertainment on its own. Andy H, Froste and others have discovered a bug that turns the web-slinging superhero into various game world objects, including a patio heater. If you’ve ever wanted to keep people toasty warm while fighting crime, now’s your chance.

We’ve asked Insomniac for comment, although it already tweeted that the hiccup was “equally embarrassing as it is heart-warming.” Into the Spider-Verse’s Phil Lord joked that the heater would find its way into the sequel if the team had “any self respect at all.”

Character model maker Xavier speculated that this might stem from the sheer demands of the game engine’s approach to streaming content. Miles Morales’ characters might be taxing the RAM enough that the engine swaps in another model already loaded in a given memory address. The software wasn’t initially designed to handle someone swinging through a virtual New York City at breakneck speeds, to put things another way.

It’s not the easiest bug to find, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Insomniac patches it out soon (if not already). For now, though, it’s an extra laugh in a game that already has a good sense of humor.

