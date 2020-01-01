Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Chesnot via Getty Images

Nintendo schedules one more Splatfest for 'Splatoon 2' in May

Following a week-long demo event and special sale.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
24m ago
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 13: Visitors play the "Splatoon 2" video game on a Nintendo Switch games console during the new console's unveiling by Nintendo Co on January 13, 2017 in Paris, France. This next-generation game console, billed as a combination of a home device experience and a portable entertainment system, will be available for $ 299.99 in the US from March. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)
'Splatoon 2' Chesnot via Getty Images

While Nintendo can’t get enough Switch consoles on shelves right now to meet customer demand, following its recent sales spike the company is highlighting an old favorite: Splatoon 2. A special event for the game in May is timed perfectly for people who might want a break from playing the turnip markets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and start looking around for something else.

First, there’s a special Demo Event that starts April 29th and runs for a week, where players can try modes including Turf War, Ranked Battle and Salmon Run competing against other people in the demo or players who own the full game. To make it even more enticing, Nintendo is putting the game on sale during the event, dropping its price from $59.99 to $39.99, and offering a free seven-day trial of its online services so people can try the multiplayer.

Once all that is over, there will be a new Splatfest. The “last” of these special community events took place in July, but it’s apparently back for at least one more run. Players will be able to support either Team Mayo or Team Ketchup for two days between May 22nd and May 24th, beginning and ending at 6 PM ET.

When it arrived three years ago, we called Splatoon 2 a “cautious but excellent” evolution of Nintendo’s squirt gun shooter, and the two-part impact of a demo and new event should introduce new Switch owners to its unique brand of action.

In this article: nintendo switch, Nintendo, Switch, Splatoon 2, Splatfest, game demo, news, gaming
