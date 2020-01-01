While Nintendo can’t get enough Switch consoles on shelves right now to meet customer demand, following its recent sales spike the company is highlighting an old favorite: Splatoon 2. A special event for the game in May is timed perfectly for people who might want a break from playing the turnip markets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and start looking around for something else.

First, there’s a special Demo Event that starts April 29th and runs for a week, where players can try modes including Turf War, Ranked Battle and Salmon Run competing against other people in the demo or players who own the full game. To make it even more enticing, Nintendo is putting the game on sale during the event, dropping its price from $59.99 to $39.99, and offering a free seven-day trial of its online services so people can try the multiplayer.