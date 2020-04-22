Musicians on Spotify can add fundraising links to their profiles

Spotify is introducing a new feature to help musicians make it through the coronavirus pandemic. The next time you visit an artist’s profile page, you may see a link that will let you donate money to help them out. You’ll find these “Fundraising Picks” next to the existing Artist’s Pick section musicians use to highlight a specific piece of music they think you’ll like.
Some of the people who are already using the feature include Tyrese Pope, Boy Scouts, Benjamin Ingrosso and Marshmellow. At launch, the feature supports Cash App, GoFundMe and PayPal.me. Moreover, as part of a partnership the streaming giant has signed with Cash App, artists in the US and UK who link to their Cash App username and collect at least one donation of any size will get an additional $100 from a pool of $1 million -- which works out to 10,000 musicians getting extra support.