Spotify's new home screen helps you get back to favorites

There's not much mystery behind this strategy. Spotify is increasingly trying to dominate podcasts, and that means ensuring listeners keep coming back. A home screen that puts your podcasts front and center could go a long way toward fulfilling that goal. It's also an acknowledgment that many people have playlists they return to as a matter of habit -- you're probably not checking out new albums during your workout. It's too soon to say how well the redesign works in practice, but it's evident Spotify wants an app that reflects real-world listening habits.