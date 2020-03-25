Spotify’s COVID-19 Music Relief page makes it easy to donate to artists

Today, it unveiled the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project, which lets anyone donate to verified organizations offering financial relief to artists and industry professionals. To start, Spotify is working with MusiCares, PRS Foundation and Help Musicians. Spotify will match donations dollar-for-dollar (up to $10 million) made to its Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief page.

Spotify is also working on a tool that will allow artists to fundraise on their Spotify artist profile pages. They'll be able to raise funds for themselves or other artists in need. That feature isn't ready yet, but artists can sign up to receive more info when it's available. Spotify is also pointing artists towards music-making services like SoundBetter, Soundtrap and Anchor's Listener Support, all of which are offering discounts at the moment. These efforts make sense, given that Spotify needs artists to stick around if it wants to continue its growth.