Spotify’s COVID-19 Music Relief page makes it easy to donate to artists

It will match up to $10 million in donations.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
39m ago
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, forcing music venues to close and cancel shows, the music industry has been looking for ways to adapt. Several streaming giants have pledged to contribute to the MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund, entertainers have pivoted and platforms like Bandsintown and Twitch are helping artists make money via streaming. Now, Spotify wants to make it easier for everyone to donate to the organizations supporting the music community.

Today, it unveiled the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project, which lets anyone donate to verified organizations offering financial relief to artists and industry professionals. To start, Spotify is working with MusiCares, PRS Foundation and Help Musicians. Spotify will match donations dollar-for-dollar (up to $10 million) made to its Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief page.

Spotify is also working on a tool that will allow artists to fundraise on their Spotify artist profile pages. They'll be able to raise funds for themselves or other artists in need. That feature isn't ready yet, but artists can sign up to receive more info when it's available. Spotify is also pointing artists towards music-making services like SoundBetter, Soundtrap and Anchor's Listener Support, all of which are offering discounts at the moment. These efforts make sense, given that Spotify needs artists to stick around if it wants to continue its growth.

In this article: business, coronavirus, covid-19, covid-19 music relief, donations, fundraising, gear, internet, music, music industry, music streaming, musicians, spotify
