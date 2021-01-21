Latest in Gear

Image credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Spotify signs an exclusive podcast deal with filmmaker Ava DuVernay

The Oscar-nominated director's Array collective will work with Gimlet Media on a variety of shows.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Ava DuVernay arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, in Beverly Hills, Calif. DuVernay will be honored in October 2020 by MacDowell, which is presenting its inaugural Marian MacDowell Arts Advocacy Award to her media company and arts collective ARRAY. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Spotify has added another prominent creator to its podcast stable. The company has signed a multi-year deal with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay, the director of Selma and 13th, to produce exclusive shows.

DuVernay and her arts and social impact collective Array will team up with Spotify subsidiary Gimlet Media to make scripted and unscripted podcasts. Array plans to "amplify a variety of voices and perspectives," according to a Spotify press release. Array Filmworks president Sarah Bremner will oversee the partnership.

“Recognizing the undeniable power of voice and sound, I’m thrilled to extend Array’s storytelling into the realm of podcasts,” DuVernay said in a statement. “The opportunity to work with [Gimlet managing director] Lydia Polgreen and her passionate team drew us to Spotify as a home for our audio narratives and we couldn’t be more excited to begin this new creative journey.” 

DuVernay and Array are joining a number of notable figures on Spotify's podcast roster. Over the last few years, the company has locked in agreements with the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Joe Rogan and Barack and Michelle Obama.

In this article: ava duvernay, gimlet media, gimlet, array, spotify, gimletmedia, news, gear, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Raspberry Pi Pico is a $4 Arduino alternative

Raspberry Pi Pico is a $4 Arduino alternative

View
Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

View
See the 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' painting in 10-gigapixel detail

See the 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' painting in 10-gigapixel detail

View
New White House website includes a hidden recruitment message for coders

New White House website includes a hidden recruitment message for coders

View
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: A capable but costly flagship

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: A capable but costly flagship

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr