Spotify signs an exclusive podcast deal with filmmaker Ava DuVernay

Spotify has added another prominent creator to its podcast stable. The company has signed a multi-year deal with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay, the director of Selma and 13th, to produce exclusive shows.

DuVernay and her arts and social impact collective Array will team up with Spotify subsidiary Gimlet Media to make scripted and unscripted podcasts. Array plans to "amplify a variety of voices and perspectives," according to a Spotify press release. Array Filmworks president Sarah Bremner will oversee the partnership.