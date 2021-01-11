Latest in Gear

Image credit: Spotify

Spotify Kids' latest feature is parent-curated shared playlists

PIN-protected mixes created from an adult's account.
Billy Steele
1h ago
Spotify Kids
Spotify

Spotify debuted its standalone Kids app for all Premium Family users nearly a year ago. At the time, the company committed to high privacy standards, and it followed up quickly by letting parents block content and view listening history in May. Today, the streaming service is adding a bit of fun everyone: shared playlists.

Inside the PIN-protected settings of the Spotify Kids app, parents can choose which of their playlists they want to share with their kids. All playlists have to be created by a parent. Of course, Spotify recommends adults review the contents of any collection for inappropriate content, like explicit tracks marked “E,” before making any mixes available to their children. If you remove a song from a playlist in the main Spotify app, the action will sync in Spotify Kids. Ditto for any additions or other updates. A pop-up will ask parents to confirm they want to share a playlist the first time they do so. And at any time, parents can access the Spotify Kids settings to revoke a shared playlist.

Spotify says it’s launching this feature to give parents the ability to “reclaim their own Spotify libraries and all the personalization they love.” In other words, your 2021 Wrapped should be free of your kids’ favorite tunes. I, for one, am looking forward to keeping the music of Spies In Disguise off my year-end lists this time around.

In this article: playlists, music streaming, streaming, music, audio, ces, ces2021, spotify, spotify kids, news, gear, entertainment
