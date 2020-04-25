Spotify launches a Daily Wellness mix to fuel your self-care routines

Spotify is hoping it can help you feel a bit more relaxed in these trying times by introducing a mix of music and podcasts geared towards self-care and wellness. The service has launched the Daily Wellness mix, which is composed of what Spotify describes as a “mindful” mix refreshed morning and night.

Daily Wellness’ exact contents depends on your listening habits and preferences — hopefully, that means you won’t have to listen to self-help podcasts not quite up your alley. It sounds like the morning playlist is meant to help you wake up, though, while the evening one is meant to help you wind down. You can find the new music and podcast mix in the “Made for You” shelf on mobile, web and desktop.