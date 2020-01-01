Spotify’s tastemakers create 17 specialized podcast playlists

Spotify’s curated playlists are a treasure trove for music lovers seeking out new tunes and tracks they already like — now that easy discovery is coming to podcasts. From today, you’ll find editorially-curated podcast playlists covering all sorts of topics, including true crime, food, celeb drama, science and more.

The playlists will be curated by Spotify’s local content curators and updated regularly. Three flagship playlists will take center stage — Best Podcasts of the Week, Crime Scene and Brain Snacks — with 14 additional playlists bringing up the helm. So whether you’re into generic comedy banter or something altogether more niche, you won’t have to scrabble around the internet any longer to find something worth listening to.