Spotify is raising the price of its family plan in the US

Spotify is increasing the price of its Premium Family plan in the US. As of April 30th, it will cost $16 per month, up from $15 monthly, to get up to six in the same household access to the company's ad-free listening experience. Spotify announced the price hike in an email it sent to current subscribers.

"We are increasing the price of Premium Family so we can continue to bring you new content and features that you can enjoy as a family and as individuals," the company says in the message. We've reached out to Spotify for confirmation and more information. According to the email, Spotify will extend a one-month grace period to current subscribers. That means they'll see the increase reflected during their June billing period. Spotify said it would increase the cost of its Premium Family plan in some markets following its Q2 earnings report.

While you never like to see the price of a service go up, US customers don't have it too bad, at least for the moment. Per The Verge, Spotify is increasing the price of its Student, Duo and Family subscriptions in the UK and parts of Europe. In the former case, those will cost £6, £14 and £17 per month come April 30th, up from their monthly costs of £5, £13 and £15, respectively. Whether you live in the US, UK or Europe, the price of an individual Spotify Premium subscription isn't going up at the moment.