Spotify is testing video podcasts, The Verge reported today. According to a source close to the company, Spotify will let two YouTube stars Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, hosts of Zane and Heath: Unfiltered, upload video to accompany three Spotify podcast episodes. Half of the show’s audience will see the video footage. The source told The Verge that this feature will likely arrive on other podcasts in the near future.
While Spotify hasn’t confirmed the tests, adding video to podcasts makes sense. Spotify already shows looping videos of album artwork, and it recently purchased The Ringer, which has video shows. A few people may remember that Spotify used to have videos, but it canceled them in 2017. One year later, Spotify hinted that it might bring more photos and videos to podcasts, but it has kept quiet about those plans since.