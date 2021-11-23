Spotify unveils a new hub for Netflix soundtracks, playlists and podcasts

After doing the same for Disney, Spotify has launched a Netflix hub bringing all of the streaming service's soundtracks, playlists and podcasts into one place. While many of Netflix's soundtracks were already on Spotify, the new feature puts all content related to the service in one place.

That includes playlists and soundtracks from series and films like La Casa De Papel, Narcos: Mexico, Outer Banks, Squid Game, tick, tick... Boom! and Cowboy Bebop. It also features podcasts around Netflix content like Okay, Now Listen, Netflix Is A Daily Joke, 10/10 Would Recommend and The Crown: The Official Podcast.

Spotify launched some special material for the hub as well, including an enhanced album for the western movie The Harder They Fall and a refreshed content destination for La Casa De Papel. The latter also features a mobile-only character matching experience putting together La Banda characters and soundtracks.

Feature-wise, the Netflix hub goes beyond what Spotify offered for Disney, though the latter's content is more iconic thanks to soundtracks from properties like Star Wars and Toy Story 4. In a case of reverse synergy, Netflix will soon release a Spotify drama focusing on co-founders Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon, based on the non-fiction book Spotify Untold.