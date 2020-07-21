Spotify debuts video podcasts for select shows

Thanks to a report in May, we already knew Spotify was testing video podcasts. Today, the streaming service announced the format’s official debut on a handful of shows. The company calls the current iteration “the first version” of the feature, a tool that will allow “fans can get to know their favorite podcast hosts even better, and creators can more deeply connect with their audiences.” Basically, podcast creators can upload videos they make while recording their shows to play alongside the audio. Most of what’s there now is footage of people talking into microphones. To start, you can check out the visuals on podcasts like Book of Basketball 2.0, Fantasy Footballers, The Misfits Podcast, H3 Podcast, The Morning Toast, Higher Learning with Van Lathan & Rachel Lindsay and The Rooster Teeth Podcast.

Spotify says you won’t need to do anything differently than you would when listening to an audio-only podcast. Simply navigate to the show page and pick an episode. The videos will appear when you hit play in Spotify’s desktop or mobile app. On mobile, for example, they appear on the main player screen and replace any static show art — complete with an option for full-screen viewing. The company says any video content will sync with the audio feed. What’s more, when you swipe over to another app to multitask, the audio will continue to play in the background. And for offline listening, you can still download the audio version of any show.