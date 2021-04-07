Spotify adds more livestream platforms to its virtual event listings

Despite vaccine rollouts, the live music industry will still be wrestling with COVID-19 for a while. In a lot of cities, venues still aren't allowed to open, and those that can must do so at drastically reduced capacity. If you've been getting your live music from virtual concerts during the pandemic, Spotify is making it easier to keep up with those shows. Today, they streaming service announced an expansion of its virtual event listings it launched last fall. More specifically, the company is partnering with StageIt, Mandolin, NoCap and nugs.net to direct Spotify users to events on each platform.

In addition to showing scheduled concerts from the four livestream options, Spotify will include info on their events in recommendation emails to users, push notifications and in the "On Tour" section of artist profiles inside the its app. It doesn't matter if you're using Spotify on Android, iOS or desktop, you can jump directly from the music streaming app to the event listing on each respective platform for detailed info or to purchase tickets. In the US, UK and Canada, Spotify will send out notifications about virtual events 24-48 hours in advance — if you're opted to receive them, of course.

Spotify first began showing virtual events in its concert listings in September — on aritst profiles and in the Concerts section. Event info was only coming from Songkick and Ticketmaster though, which are only two of many tools artists have been using during the on-going COVID-19 crisis. However, shows could be hosted on any platform so long as they were listed through those two sites. With the expansion to include platforms like Mandolin that's a one-stop shop for listing, ticketing, hosting and streaming, Spotify is giving both artists and fans more options while we wait for venues to fully re-open.