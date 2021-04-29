Spotify makes it easier to navigate your library on the go

Spotify's vast library of music and podcasts is its biggest strength — but if you're in a rush, that can also be its greatest downside. For years, the company's "Your Library" section in its mobile apps has been ill-equipped to handle our every-growing music collections. Today, Spotify is finally modernizing that experience with a completely redesigned Your Library section, which will start rolling out to Android and iOS users over the next week.

It all starts with a simple search box, which can instantly sift through your library of songs, albums and podcasts. Previously, you had to click several times to access search boxes within each of those subsections, while podcasts were awkwardly walled off in a separate column. The redesign also lets you quickly add dynamic filters, giving you an easy way to narrow down your search string to include any combination of album, artistic, playlist and podcasts. And once we're out and about again, I'd imagine many users will appreciate the Downloaded filter, which brings up all of your downloaded content.

Beyond the vastly improved search functionality, you'll also be able to pin up to four playlists, albums or podcast shows for easy access. A new grid view also gives you a more visual way of exploring your collection. And finally, there are new sorting options: You can choose from having content displayed alphabetically, by creator name or by whatever you've recently played.

These are all welcome, if long overdue, improvements by Spotify. And they follow a slew of other UX upgrades: Last month we got a new home screen with easy podcast resuming, as well as some minor improvements to its web and desktop players. Personally though, I'm just eager to see how it handles higher quality music with its new HiFi service.