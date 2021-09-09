Square Enix's 'Forspoken' will hit PS5 and PC in spring 2022

Sony offered another look at Square Enix's Forspoken during its PlayStation Showcase. The game, which is being developed by Luminous Productions, will hit PC and PlayStation 5 in spring 2022.

A new story-focused trailer shows protagonist Frey Holland (Ella Balinska, 2019's Charlie's Angels) being transported from New York City to the fantasy world of Athia. The clip provides a few more details about the gorgeous-looking game, including the fact that Frey has a talking bracelet wrapped around her arm, as well as more peeks at the combat, traversal and Frey's magical powers. The trailer also shows off some of the enemies she'll battle including, of course, a dragon.