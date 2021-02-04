SSL's UF8 adds physical controls to your virtual music studio

At this point, it’s standard for almost all studio work to happen on a computer. But there’s no denying that having a physical mixer is more satisfying and intuitive than a mouse and keyboard, though. So a controller that can bridge that gap is always welcome. Solid State Logic’s UF8 gives you immediate access to eight tracks in your DAW (digital audio workstation) of choice — be that Ableton, Pro Tools or Logic complete with high-resolution faders for controlling you volume levels.

Beyond just volume, there are multi-purpose encoders for each channel for tweaking sends, pan and EQ settings. You can even use mouse scroll emulation to control any setting you have highlighted. Each channel also has a full color display to give you immediate feedback. It might not completely remove the need to look at your computer screen, but at least basic mixing tasks should be accessible without touching your PC.