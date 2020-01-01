Google is working on 4K/HDR streaming to Android TV for Stadia

So what’s next for Stadia after rolling out 4K streaming on the web, and 5.1 surround sound for players using a browser? According to code 9to5Google dug up in the app, Google is preparing to add the option for 4K and HDR-quality streaming on Android-powered TVs, as well as built-in messaging to rival other modern gaming services.

The ability to share captures as a link, or view lists of achievements also serve to match the likes of PSN and Xbox Live. There’s no indication about whether these features are close enough to release that players trying out its two free months will see them before deciding on a subscription, but we can hope.