Latest in Gaming

Image credit: INA FASSBENDER via Getty Images

Google is working on 4K/HDR streaming to Android TV for Stadia

And a built-in messenger
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
71 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A visitor plays a cloud-game at the stand of Google Stadia during the Video games trade fair Gamescom in Cologne, western Germany, on August 21, 2019. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo credit should read INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)
A visitor plays a cloud-game at the stand of Google Stadia during the Video games trade fair Gamescom in Cologne, western Germany, on August 21, 2019.&nbsp; INA FASSBENDER via Getty Images

So what’s next for Stadia after rolling out 4K streaming on the web, and 5.1 surround sound for players using a browser? According to code 9to5Google dug up in the app, Google is preparing to add the option for 4K and HDR-quality streaming on Android-powered TVs, as well as built-in messaging to rival other modern gaming services.

The ability to share captures as a link, or view lists of achievements also serve to match the likes of PSN and Xbox Live. There’s no indication about whether these features are close enough to release that players trying out its two free months will see them before deciding on a subscription, but we can hope.

In this article: Google, stadia, game streaming, Cloud gaming, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
71 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View
Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

View
New York allows clerks to perform weddings by video conference

New York allows clerks to perform weddings by video conference

View
Microsoft hopes its ‘Planetary Computer’ will preserve biodiversity

Microsoft hopes its ‘Planetary Computer’ will preserve biodiversity

View
Steam, Gog and Humble Store celebrate 'Star Wars' Day with a sale

Steam, Gog and Humble Store celebrate 'Star Wars' Day with a sale

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr