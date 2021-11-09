'Star Trek: Discovery' season 4 will stream on Pluto TV in some countries

Don't panic that Star Trek: Discovery vanished from Netflix in many countries right before season 4 arrived — you might have a stopgap solution, depending on where you live. ViacomCBS has revealed that Discovery's latest season will be available on the company's free Pluto TV service in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the UK starting November 26th. New episodes will be available each Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9PM local time. There will be a simulcast on the Star Trek channel in Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

If you'd rather have more permanent copies, people in France, Germany, Russia, South Korea and the UK can also buy the fourth season from "participating digital platforms" starting on the 26th. If Paramount+ is already available in a country, such as Australia, many Latin American countries and Scandinavian nations, you'll have to sign up but can get 50 percent off the first three months with the code STARTREK.

This still leaves former Netflix viewers a step behind their Paramount+ counterparts, but they at least won't have to wait until 2022 to follow Michael Burnham's latest exploits. And ViacomCBS wins regardless — this might spike Pluto TV membership, even if only some users stick around once Paramount+ is available in their regions.