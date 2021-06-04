‘Star Trek: Picard’ season two trailer marks the return of Q

"Mon Capitaine, how I've missed you."
Star Trek Q
Today, as Star Trek fans know, is Captain Picard Day. To celebrate the occasion, CBS has released the first trailer for season two of Star Trek: Picard. The clip opens with Captain Picard calling for Laris, one of his Roluman housekeepers, before we hear the voice of Q. "Oh, dear. You're a bit older than I imagined," says a grizzled John de Lancie reprising his role as the omnipotent being. "Mon Capitaine, how I've missed you."

We then see a collection of scenes depicting an alternate future version of the Star Trek universe where Elnor and Raffi are on the run, Rios is wearing a fancy new Starfleet Delta and Dr. Jurati has been imprisoned. "Welcome, my friend, to the very end of the road not taken," Q says as the scenes unfold. The trailer culminates with Seven of Nine waking up to find her Borg implants missing. Are we seeing a vision of Star Trek where Q never forced an encounter between the Enterprise-D and the Borg? We don't know, and we'll have to wait until next year to find out when the second season of Star Trek: Picard hits Paramount+.

