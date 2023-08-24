'Star Wars: Dark Forces' and 'Turok 3' to be remastered by Nightdive Studios

Nightdive Studios, a company known for remaking and upgrading old video games for modern consoles such as Quake II, has announced remastered versions of Star Wars: Dark Forces and Turok 3 Shadow of Oblivion. In the Dark Force's case, Nightdive worked in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games to breathe new life into the title using its KEX Engine.

The Dark Forces is a first-person shooter developed by the now defunct LucasArts and first released almost 30 years ago in 1995. This new version supports 4K gameplay at 120FPS and features cut scenes that look like they came straight out of much newer titles. Players can earn trophies and achievements and, of course, it now supports gamepads for modern consoles, because it's "coming soon" to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Nightdive hasn't revealed an exact release date yet, but it has promised another announcement later this year.

Meanwhile, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion is a remastered version of the original first-person shooter released in 2000 for the Nintendo 64. Nightdive had also previously updated the first two games in the trilogy, Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, for young gamers and those who want to play them again on newer devices. Like the Dark Forces, the company remastered Turok 3 using its KEX Engine. The game supports 4K resolution at 120FPS, features improved lighting and rendering, as well as upgraded gameplay and platform-specific features. According to IGN, the remaster contains some new content, including a new area and a new heads-up display (HUD) view. Nightdive doesn't have a release date for Turok 3 either, but those interested can now add it to their wishlist on Steam.