'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' gets a free next-gen upgrade

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is getting an update to improve its visual performance on next-generation consoles. Electronic Arts has published a list of tweaks that Xbox Series X and S, as well as PlayStation 5 users, can expect to see when the update is installed. That includes improved frame rates, which have now been boosted from 45fps to 60fps on all three consoles. In addition, users will see better resolution on each machine, depending on which mode you select.

Interesting tidbit: PlayStation 5 doesn't have dynamic resolution anymore and is rendering at 1200p instead



Xbox Series X renders between 1512p to 2160p in "normal mode" and between 1080p to 1440p in performance mode



All versions run at 60 FPS at max — Nibel (@Nibellion) January 12, 2021

Fallen Order is available via EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate members and is well loved by critics for its blend of action and adventure. Our Devindra Hardawar played the game at launch and found that the mix of Dark Souls-esque combat and force powers is a winning one. He said that the game makes you “feel like a lightsaber-toting Jedi,” surely the greatest compliment for any game set inside the Star Wars universe.