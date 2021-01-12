Latest in Gaming

Image credit: EA / Respawn

'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' gets a free next-gen upgrade

The frame rate gets boosted to 60fps.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago
Fallen Order
EA / Respawn

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is getting an update to improve its visual performance on next-generation consoles. Electronic Arts has published a list of tweaks that Xbox Series X and S, as well as PlayStation 5 users, can expect to see when the update is installed. That includes improved frame rates, which have now been boosted from 45fps to 60fps on all three consoles. In addition, users will see better resolution on each machine, depending on which mode you select.

Fallen Order is available via EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate members and is well loved by critics for its blend of action and adventure. Our Devindra Hardawar played the game at launch and found that the mix of Dark Souls-esque combat and force powers is a winning one. He said that the game makes you “feel like a lightsaber-toting Jedi,” surely the greatest compliment for any game set inside the Star Wars universe.

In this article: EA, Respawn, Fallen Order, Star Wars, Jedi, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
