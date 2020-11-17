Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Lucasfilm

Star Wars skins, planets and sounds are live in 'Minecraft'

The DLC pack has goodies from the original trilogy and The Mandalorian.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
56m ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Star Wars by Minecraft
Lucasfilm

The Star Wars brand has been extended to a creative, block-based platform — and no, we’re not talking about Lego this time. The Star Wars DLC pack is available now in Minecraft, featuring a new map, skin pack, texture set, mobs and item reskins, a fresh UI, and original soundtrack and sound effects. It also unlocks ridable vehicles like speeders and X-Wings. The pack costs 1,340 Minecoins, or less than $20.

The Star Wars Minecraft bundle includes characters and locations from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and The Mandalorian. It features 12 planet dioramas connected by Hyperspace travel, including Tatooine, Endor, Hoth, Nevarro and Sorgan.

In related intergalactic news, The Mandalorian is back on Disney+ with season two, which began airing in late October.

In this article: Minecraft, star wars, DLC, The Mandalorian, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
MacBook Air M1 review: Faster than most PCs, no fan required

MacBook Air M1 review: Faster than most PCs, no fan required

View
Google revamps Fit and adds three tiles to Wear OS

Google revamps Fit and adds three tiles to Wear OS

View
The latest iPad drops to $280 in Best Buy's Black Friday early access sale

The latest iPad drops to $280 in Best Buy's Black Friday early access sale

View
NVIDIA's latest desktop workstation has four 80GB GPUs

NVIDIA's latest desktop workstation has four 80GB GPUs

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr