Star Wars skins, planets and sounds are live in 'Minecraft'

The Star Wars brand has been extended to a creative, block-based platform — and no, we’re not talking about Lego this time. The Star Wars DLC pack is available now in Minecraft, featuring a new map, skin pack, texture set, mobs and item reskins, a fresh UI, and original soundtrack and sound effects. It also unlocks ridable vehicles like speeders and X-Wings. The pack costs 1,340 Minecoins, or less than $20.

The Star Wars Minecraft bundle includes characters and locations from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and The Mandalorian. It features 12 planet dioramas connected by Hyperspace travel, including Tatooine, Endor, Hoth, Nevarro and Sorgan.