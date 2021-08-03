R2-D2 is now a Tamagotchi you’ll forget about

R2-D2 might be the most beloved character in the entire Star Wars universe. But some might change their tune about the adorable droid if he becomes too annoying in his latest form: a Tamagotchi.

Disney and Bandai have teamed up to bring Artoo to the pockets of fans who don't mind training, cleaning and looking after a needy, digital version of the droid wherever they are. The egg-shaped R2-D2 Tamagotchi will be available in two color schemes. There's a mostly white model that looks like the droid, and a transparent blue model. As you might expect from a Tamagotchi, you'll interact with the toy using three physical buttons.

There are 19 skills for Artoo to learn. You'll need to keep him charged and clean. It's unclear as yet whether this version of R2-D2 poops like other Tamagotchis . Engadget has asked Lucasfilm whether the Tamagotchi version of R2-D2 does, in fact, poop.

There are nine mini-games you can play with him, including firefighting and Star Wars staple Dejarik (or holochess). If you don't keep the droid happy, some Jawas might arrive to take him away.

Bandai/Disney

We're long removed from Tamagotchi's heyday. The digital pet was everywhere in the late '90s and early 2000s until it plummeted out of the cultural zeitgeist. There have been other Tamagotchi crossovers. A model based on Neon Genesis Evangelion hit the US earlier this year. A Star Wars collaboration might help revive the brand, but surely a model based on Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) from The Mandalorian would have been a better fit.

Pre-orders open for the R2-D2 Tamagotchi at midnight ET on August 3rd. The toy will arrive on November 11th.