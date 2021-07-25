'Star Wars: Visions' anime anthology comes to Disney+ on September 22nd

You won't have to wait too much longer to see how anime heavyweights tackle the Star Wars universe. Lucasfilm and Disney have announced that the Star Wars: Visions anthology will be available on Disney+ on September 22nd, and have offered a close look at the short films themselves. You'll get nine shorts from seven studios, each with a very distinct take on the space fantasy — including more than a few nods to Japanese culture.

Kamikaze Douga's The Duel, for instance, is a mostly black-and-white short involving samurai-like Jedi and Sith warriors. Studio Colorido's Tatooine Rhapsody is a Chibi-like rock opera (yes, you read that correctly), while Science Saru's T0-B1 draws more than a little from Astro Boy as it tells the tale of a droid that hopes to become a Jedi.

Visions likely wont' define the Disney+ calendar the way The Mandalorian or numerous Marvel shows have so far. With that said, it does show how Disney is experimenting with streaming — it's willing to try formats that likely wouldn't work in theaters or conventional TV.