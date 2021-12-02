Stardew Valley's couch co-op update rolls out on Switch, Xbox and PlayStation

In December, Stardew Valley’s 1.5 update arrived for PC players of the farming simulator, and among a long list of changes, it added the ability for multiple players to join in on the same machine. Now that update has rolled out on consoles, and also adds a new region of the world, additional NPCs and more.

The splitscreen option allows for up to four players at once, whether locally or remote. The mobile versions of the title are next up for update, although there’s still no specific timeline. The patch is available for PlayStation, Xbox and Switch right now, and according to the developer, the game should return to Sony’s PlayStation store soon.