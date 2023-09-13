Starfield will add DLSS and other PC features missing at launch

Bethesda has updated Starfield with bug fixes while promising new features are on the way. The developer says features in the pipeline include native DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) support, an HDR calibration menu, a field of view slider and more.

Today’s update to version 1.7.29 is limited to stability fixes. Bethesda says it specifically targets Xbox Series X/S glitches and adds various performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve frame rates. In addition, it fixed several issues that could prevent players from finishing three quests (“All That Money Can Buy,” “Into the Unknown” and “Shadows in Neon”). “Our priority initially is making sure any top blocker bugs or stability issues are addressed and adding quality-of-life features that many are asking for,” the developer wrote in the update’s notes.

But the future Starfield additions Bethesda teased today are more likely to catch players’ attention. DLSS support on PCs will be a welcome addition, as the technology could boost resolution and improve stability for people with NVIDIA cards. (AMD’s gaming boss Frank Azor had already suggested last month that nothing is contractually stopping the developer from adding NVIDIA’s rival upscaling tool.) Various community mods can already implement unofficial DLSS support, but gamers will be pleased to know official support is coming.

Bethesda

Bethesda says other features in development include brightness and contrast controls, an HDR calibration menu, a FOV slider and 32:9 ultra-wide monitor support for more immersive exploration. It even says it’s working on an eat button for in-game meals, and it may add better maps. Finally, Bethesda says it’s working on adding built-in cross-platform mod support for early 2024.

The developer stresses that it’s “working closely with” NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel on driver support and that future Starfield updates will all include stability improvements for individual hardware. That statement could be viewed as a response to a recent technical report from Digital Foundry saying the game had “disproportionately poor NVIDIA and Intel performance.”