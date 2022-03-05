Musk's Starlink is raising prices

It feels like the price of most things has increased lately — that's the rub with inflation. While many Americans who have experienced the rollercoaster of capitalism before have some familiarity with cost instability around staples like food and gas, inflation, SpaceX claims, is also behind some upcoming changes to its satellite internet provider, Starlink.

"Due to excessive levels of inflation, the price of the Starlink kit is increasing from $499 to $549 for deposit holders, and $599 for all new orders, effective today," an email forwarded to Engadget states. "In addition, the Starlink monthly service price will increase from $99 to $110. The new price will apply to your subscription on 4/22/2022."

The email reminds customers that, within their first year they can cancel and receive "a partial refund of $200," or a full refund if their equipment was received within the last 30 days. Several other customers have posted identical emails on Twitter, though the company has yet to respond to our request for confirmation, and for further details. We'll update if we hear back.