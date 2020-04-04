'Candy Crush' will get in-game 'stop the spread' ads in the UK

In normal circumstances, public health agencies advise people who play a lot of video games to get outside and socialize, but then these aren't normal circumstances. To slow the spread of COVID-19, the UK government's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is working with the some country's biggest video game developers to tell gamers to stay inside. The next time you play a game like Candy Crush Saga or Dirt Rally 2.0, you're likely to see the messaging.
The most notable contribution comes from Activision Blizzard's King subsidiary, which will feature the government's "Stay at Home, Save Lives" ads within its mobile games, including inside of Candy Crush Saga. The company has also donated 230 "digital poster" advertising spaces across London for the agency to use for public health messaging. These are spaces King would have used to promote its games.