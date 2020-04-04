'Candy Crush' will get in-game 'stop the spread' ads in the UK

If you a fan of Dirt Rally 2.0, you can already see Stay At Home posters inside the popular racing game (see the screenshot above). The timing is fortuitous since Dirt Rally 2.0 is one of this month's free PlayStation Plus games. Codemasters, the game's developer, says it's exploring how to add similar messaging to its other titles, as well as making them visible to players in US and other parts of Europe.

Last but not least, you'll also see Stay At Home advisories on the loading screens of games from Rebellion, the developer of the Sniper Elite franchise. The studio has also offered to print the messages within comic books it publishes.

The government says it sees video games as a "creative, targeted and immediate" tool to get an essential and life-saving message across to people, and is asking other developers to come forward and help in a similar way. With approximately 37 million people in the country playing video games in one way or another, there is also something to be said about the scale of the initiative. Moreover, other countries are likely to benefit from the ads since most games have global audiences.