Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Igor Bonifacic / Engadget

Steam's profanity filters put you in control of chat content

By default, the feature won't censor messages from your friends.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
19m ago
Comments
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Steam Library
Igor Bonifacic / Engadget

Steam’s latest feature allows you to tweak your chat settings to obscure profanity, slurs and any other words you don’t want to see while using the platform. It builds on filtering options Valve developed for games like CS:GO and Dota 2.   

In addition to a default list of words selected by Valve, you have the option to define your own list. Whatever combination of words you decide to filter, they’ll be obscured by symbols across the platform. By default, the feature won’t censor messages your friends send to you — though you can tweak that as well. 

“We know marginalized groups can reclaim language for themselves, and we don’t want to stand in the way of them from doing so when chatting with one another on Steam,” Valve says by way of reasoning for the latter decision. 

Another handy option is that you can upload filter lists from third-party sources. Valve suggests this feature will allow groups and communities to work together to define and share their own set of guidelines. What Steam’s new chat filters won’t do is prevent people from sending you an offensive message in the first place. As usual, Valve is putting the onus on its users to protect themselves instead of taking it upon itself to moderate the Steam community. 

In this article: Valve, Steam, personal computing, internet, video games, chat, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Intel confirms 11th-gen 'Rocket Lake' desktop CPUs for early 2021

Intel confirms 11th-gen 'Rocket Lake' desktop CPUs for early 2021

View
The US Army is putting AR goggles on military dogs to better guide them

The US Army is putting AR goggles on military dogs to better guide them

View
The International Space Station gets its first space refrigerator

The International Space Station gets its first space refrigerator

View
PS5 teardown reveals huge cooling system and SSD expansion bay

PS5 teardown reveals huge cooling system and SSD expansion bay

View
Virtuix is developing a home version of its Omni VR treadmill

Virtuix is developing a home version of its Omni VR treadmill

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr