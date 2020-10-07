Steam's profanity filters put you in control of chat content

Steam’s latest feature allows you to tweak your chat settings to obscure profanity, slurs and any other words you don’t want to see while using the platform. It builds on filtering options Valve developed for games like CS:GO and Dota 2.

In addition to a default list of words selected by Valve, you have the option to define your own list. Whatever combination of words you decide to filter, they’ll be obscured by symbols across the platform. By default, the feature won’t censor messages your friends send to you — though you can tweak that as well.