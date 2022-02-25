Valve made a free Portal spinoff for the Steam Deck

Become a product inspector in 'Aperture Desk Job' on March 1st.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|02.25.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
February 25th, 2022
In this article: news, aperture desk job, gaming, steam deck, portal, valve, half-life
Aperture Desk Job
Valve

The Steam Deck will start shipping in the next few days and while there's no real shortage of games to play on it, Valve is adding another one to the mix. The company that created the portable gaming system has created a Portal spinoff called Aperture Desk Job.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

In the free playable short, you'll take on the role of a product inspector at Aperture, the corporation at the center of the Half-Life and Portal games. Valve says "Desk Job walks you through the handheld’s controls and features, while not being nearly as boring as that sounds." It seems to be a demo for the Steam Deck's capabilities, similar to how Astro's Playroom shows off the PS5 DualSense controller.

If you haven't been able to secure a Steam Deck just yet, you'll still be able to play Aperture Desk Job on PC. However, it's a controller-only game, so don't expect to play it with a keyboard and mouse.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget