Steam Playtest makes it much easier to beta test PC games

Steam has served as a digital game store on PC for many years, but managing test groups, demos and reviews has generally relied on a system of demos and key distribution that leaves plenty of holes for scammers and other bad actors. Meanwhile, other platforms like mobile devices have testing suites or beta test access built right into the distribution system.

Now Valve has launched Steam Playtest, so that developers can invite people and control access directly via the Steam store page for their game. This lets developers easily see how many people are interested in testing a title, distribute the game, and deactivate it when a test is over.