Image credit: SteelSeries

SteelSeries' Aerox 3 mice are water-resistant despite being full of holes

The company says they're the first gaming mice to receive an IP54 rating.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
SteelSeries Aerox 3
SteelSeries

If you've ever accidentally spilled a drink on your mouse while playing a PC game, you might have found yourself in a sticky situation -- quite literally if it was an energy drink. SteelSeries has revealed a pair of gaming mice that could help keep out liquid and all kinds of gunk that could ruin your day.

Aerox 3 and Aerox 3 Wireless are the first gaming mice to receive an IP54 rating, according to the company. That means they’re water-resistant and offer protection from, dirt, dust, oil and other grime. SteelSeries says it employed AquaBarrier tech to keep all of that nasty stuff away from the interior circuitry — even though both models have an open mesh design.

The wired version weighs 57 grams and has the same TrueMove Core sensor SteelSeries used in the Rival 3. The company developed the custom 8,500 CPI, 300 IPS, 35G optical sensor with PixArt. The two companies worked on a new sensor for the 66-gram wireless version. TrueMove Air is an 18,000 CPI, 400IPS, 40G optical sensor with 1-to-1 tracking.

The cable-free mouse boasts the same Quantum 2.0 Wireless tech as the Rival 3 Wireless, so it can connect to devices over a 2.4GHz wireless USB or Bluetooth connection. It'll run for up to 200 hours over Bluetooth and more than 80 hours over a 2.4GHz connection, SteelSeries says. Through the fast charging feature, you can get over 40 hours of battery life after plugging in a USB-C cable for 15 minutes. 

The Aerox 3 costs $60 and the wireless version is $100. Both will be available on November 10th.

