SteelSeries' Aerox 3 mice are water-resistant despite being full of holes

If you've ever accidentally spilled a drink on your mouse while playing a PC game, you might have found yourself in a sticky situation -- quite literally if it was an energy drink. SteelSeries has revealed a pair of gaming mice that could help keep out liquid and all kinds of gunk that could ruin your day.

Aerox 3 and Aerox 3 Wireless are the first gaming mice to receive an IP54 rating, according to the company. That means they’re water-resistant and offer protection from, dirt, dust, oil and other grime. SteelSeries says it employed AquaBarrier tech to keep all of that nasty stuff away from the interior circuitry — even though both models have an open mesh design.