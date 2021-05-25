SteelSeries' Prime mice have optical switches rated for 100 million clicks

SteelSeries is introducing a new lineup of products designed with input from more than 100 esports professionals. At launch, the Prime family consists of three mice — the Prime, Prime+ and Prime Wireless — and the Arctis Prime headset.

Taking a page from Razer, all three of the mice feature SteelSeries' new Prestige OM optical switches. They incorporate torsion springs that are held in place by magnets. The mouse registers a click when those springs trip an infrared light sensor. The advantage of this mechanism is that every click actuates with the same force, leading to a consistent experience throughout the device's lifespan. SteelSeries also claims its optical switches are the most durable in the industry, with each rated to last for approximately 100 million clicks. They mice also feature the same shape which SteelSeries designed for those who hold their mouse in either a finger or claw grip.

SteelSeries

The most affordable of the Prime mice will set you back $60. It's wired and features the company's TrueMove sensor with an adjustable sensitivity of up to 18,000 CPI. Coming in at 69 grams, it's also the lightest of the three Prime mice. You can find a mouse that weigh less, but at that point, you're looking at ones that have perforated designs like the Xtrfy M4 or the company's own Aerox 3.

The $80 Prime+ adds a TrueMove Pro+ sensor that includes a dedicated liftoff sensor. It also features full on-board customization, so no need to download any software if you want to tweak any settings. However, at 71 grams, it's a shade heavier than its more affordable sibling.

Lastly, there's the $130 Prime Wireless. At 80g, it's not as light as models like the Logitech G Pro X Superlight and Razer Viper Ultimate, but you can get up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge — provided you turn off the RGB lighting — and USB-C fast charging lets you to get 15 hours of uptime after 15 minutes.

SteelSeries

By this point, the SteelSeries Arctis needs no introduction. It's a design that's been around for several years and has won fans with its ski goggle-inspired headband. According to SteelSeries, the Prime version features the same sound signature as its Arctis Pro sibling and includes support for high-resolution audio files. New to this iteration is a set of artificial leather ear cushions the company claims help with noise isolation. With a detachable 3.5mm cable, it's compatible with PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch. It will set you back $100.

You can buy all four accessories starting today.