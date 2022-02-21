'Street Fighter 6' confirmed via a new teaser trailer

Capcom has announced the development Street Fighter 6, the next chapter in the iconic fighting series, IGN has reported. It also released a teaser trailer featuring Ryu and Luke, a key DLC character appearing at the end of Street Fighter V.

The game was announced following Capcom's Pro Tour fighting game exhibition via a countdown website. There was no other information, though the trailer graphics suggest the new title might use a more realistic character style. Capcom said it would have more news coming in the summer of 2022.

Released in 2016, Street Fighter V was the first title in the series to use a full story mode, but it got off to a rough start due to server problems and limited content. It was eventually a success however, thanks in large part to the subsequent Champion and Arcade editions.

Along with the Street Fighter 6 news, Capcom unveiled a new fighting game compilation with titles including Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Vampire Hunter 2:Darkstalkers' Revenge and Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition. It arrives on June 24th on PS4, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch.