Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

'Subnautica' arrives on Nintendo Switch in early 2021

The sequel, 'Subnautica: Below Zero,' is on the way to the console too.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Subnautica
Unknown Worlds Entertainment

It took quite some time before alien undersea survival game Subnautica made its way from PC and Xbox One to PlayStation 4. A bit more than two years after that port, Nintendo Switch owners will be able to check it out too. As announced during the Indie World Showcase, it’ll hit that console sometime early next year.

In Subnautica, you’re tasked with scouring the depths for resources, building your base and other structures and learning what happened in the oceans of an alien planet called 4546B. All the while, you’ll need to survive the threat of various creatures. They’ll be even more deadly if you opt for the permadeath mode.

But that’s not all, as you’ll be able to play the sequel on the move too. Subnautica: Below Zero will also arrive on Switch in early 2021. As well as other threats, you’ll need to endure the frigid waters of the colder areas of 4546B. Developer Unknown Worlds says it’s working with Shiny Shoe and Unity Professional Services to bring both games to Nintendo’s console.

In this article: subnautica, subnautica below zero, subnauticabelowzero, unknown worlds, unknownworlds, nintendo switch, nintendoswitch, nintendo, switch, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

YouTuber’s DIY gun shoots masks onto people’s faces

YouTuber’s DIY gun shoots masks onto people’s faces

View
Hisense's $4,000 laser projector comes with a 100-inch screen

Hisense's $4,000 laser projector comes with a 100-inch screen

View
Apple's latest Mac Mini drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon

Apple's latest Mac Mini drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon

View
Google asks to test a new type of wireless broadband

Google asks to test a new type of wireless broadband

View
Google's smart displays will simplify multi-room audio

Google's smart displays will simplify multi-room audio

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr