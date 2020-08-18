'Subnautica' arrives on Nintendo Switch in early 2021

It took quite some time before alien undersea survival game Subnautica made its way from PC and Xbox One to PlayStation 4. A bit more than two years after that port, Nintendo Switch owners will be able to check it out too. As announced during the Indie World Showcase, it’ll hit that console sometime early next year.

We’re excited to announce today that Subnautica and Below Zero are coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021! Read more on our blog and sign up to our Switch newsletter for future news ▶️ https://t.co/M4DtN0npQp #IndieWorld #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Z6xwyq1bm0 — Subnautica Switch (@SubnauticaSw) August 18, 2020

In Subnautica, you’re tasked with scouring the depths for resources, building your base and other structures and learning what happened in the oceans of an alien planet called 4546B. All the while, you’ll need to survive the threat of various creatures. They’ll be even more deadly if you opt for the permadeath mode.