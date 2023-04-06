'Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League' is delayed until February 2nd, 2024

It'll be quite a while before you can help take out the Justice League. As recent reports suggested, Warner Bros. Games and Rocksteady Studios have delayed Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League once again following a brutal reaction to a showcase of the game. Rather than arriving on May 26th, the title now has a release date of February 2nd, 2024. That's yet another delay after Warner Bros. Games pushed back the game from an initial 2022 release window to sometime this spring.

"We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players," a statement on the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Twitter account reads. "Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience and understanding. There is much more to share in the months ahead and we look forward to seeing you in Metropolis next year."

pic.twitter.com/iycWye9X42 — Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (@suicidesquadRS) April 13, 2023

We got our most in-depth look at the game to date during a PlayStation State of Play in February, but it's fair to say that fans gave the deep dive a poor reception. The live service elements that Rocksteady showed off were the focus of the criticism, with many folks reacting negatively to the always-online requirement (something Arcane is working to nix from Redfall's single-player mode), as well as gating cosmetic items behind microtransactions and a battle pass system.

However, Rocksteady is reportedly using the extra time to polish the game rather than overhaul its live service aspects. The studio will be focusing on ironing out bugs and improving elements it feels aren't quite up to scratch, according to Bloomberg.

Whatever Rocksteady feels as though it needs more time to work on, announcing a delay of eight months only six weeks or so before the game was supposed to drop isn't a great look. That said, WB has the biggest-selling title of the year so far under its belt, which perhaps gives it a bit more flexibility to scuttle off Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League into early 2024. When it does eventually arrive, the co-op action-adventure game will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.