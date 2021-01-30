What's on TV this week: Super Bowl LV and 'Control Ultimate Edition'

This week the Super Bowl dominates the weekend TV schedule, but before we get there we have a few other option. Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray, while for gamers Control Ultimate Edition upgrades the experience for new-gen consoles. The updated game is available for free as a part of the PlayStation Plus package, along with new PS5 exclusive Destruction AllStars.

On Tuesday night, Amazon Prime will wrap up its latest season of The Expanse, and on Wednesday Vice will air Reset, where host Dexter Thomas takes us behind the scenes of the video game industry, starting with a look at fighting games.