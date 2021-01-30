Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Mike Ehrmann via Getty Images

What's on TV this week: Super Bowl LV and 'Control Ultimate Edition'

Also new this week: 'Reset,' 'The Expanse' season finale and 'Destruction AllStars.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
38m ago
TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: An aerial view of Raymond James Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LV on January 31, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann via Getty Images

This week the Super Bowl dominates the weekend TV schedule, but before we get there we have a few other option. Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray, while for gamers Control Ultimate Edition upgrades the experience for new-gen consoles. The updated game is available for free as a part of the PlayStation Plus package, along with new PS5 exclusive Destruction AllStars.

On Tuesday night, Amazon Prime will wrap up its latest season of The Expanse, and on Wednesday Vice will air Reset, where host Dexter Thomas takes us behind the scenes of the video game industry, starting with a look at fighting games.

Last but not least, Super Bowl LV starts at 6:30 PM on CBS Sunday night. This year’s game won’t stream in upconverted 4K or HDR, but with fewer fans in the stands than usual, CBS Sports is promising some new, closer camera angles that we usually don’t get to see. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Small Soldiers

  • Do The Right Thing (4K)

  • Host

  • Yours, Mine & Ours

  • Silent Madness in 3-D

  • Destruction AllStars (PS5 - PlayStation+)

  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (Xbox, PlayStation, PC)

  • Project Winter (Xbox, Xbox Game Pass)

  • Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5 - PlayStation+, Xbox Series X)

  • Nioh 2 (PC)

  • The Nioh Collection (PS5)

Tuesday

  • Lovestruck in the City, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Kid Cosmic (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Expanse (season finale), Amazon Prime, 7:30 PM

  • The Resident, Fox, 8 PM

  • Two Sentence Horror Stories, CW, 8 PM

  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 8 PM

  • Finding Your Roots, PBS, 8 PM

  • Fake Famous, HBO, 9 PM

  • Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM

  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Trickster, CW, 9 PM

  • Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

  • Big Sky, ABC, 10 PM

  • Nurses, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Firefly Lane (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • All My Friends Are Dead, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Black Beach, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021, CBS, 8 PM

  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • The Masked Dancer, Fox, 8 PM

  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM

  • American Housewife, ABC, 8:30 PM

  • Sistas, BET, 9 PM

  • Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM

  • Name That Tune, Fox, 9 PM

  • Call Your Mother, ABC, 9:30 PM

  • Reset (series premiere), Vice, 10 PM

  • For Life, ABC, 10 PM

  • Resident Alien, USA/Syfy, 10 PM

  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

  • CB Strike, HBO, 10 PM

  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM

  • The Movie Show, Syfy, 10:55 PM

Thursday

  • The Head (S1), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Yin-Yang Master, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Haute Dog, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Esme & Roy (season finale), HB O Max, 3 AM

  • Selena + Chef, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Stand, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • UFO Witness, Discovery+, 3 AM

  • Warriors/Mavericks, TNT, 7:30 PM

  • Nuggets/Lakers, TNT, 10 PM

  • Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM

  • Walker, CW, 8 PM

  • Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Mr. Mayor, NBC, 8 PM

  • Superstore, NBC, 8:30 PM

  • 30 for 30: Al Davis vs. the NFL, ESPN, 9 PM

  • Legacies, CW, 9 PM

  • Call Me Kat, Fox, 9 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

  • Cari & Jemele (won't) Stick to Sports (season finale), Vice, 11:30 PM

Friday

  • WandaVision, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Malcolm & Marie, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Last Paradiso, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Strip Down, Rise Up, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Bliss, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Servant, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Dickinson, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Losing Alice, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Invisible City (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Earwig and the Witch, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

  • Whose Line Is It Anyway?, CW, 8 PM

  • Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

  • The New York Times Presents, FX, 10 PM

  • ELeague: Madden NFL 21, TBS, 12 AM

Saturday

  • The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Puppy Bowl XVI Presents, Discovery_, 3 AM

  • Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have It All, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • A Wild Year on Earth, BBC America, 8 PM

  • Warriors/Mavericks, ABC, 8:30 PM

  • The 10th Annual NFL Honors, CBS, 9 PM

  • Saturday Night Live: Dan Levy/Phoebe Bridgers, NBC, 11:30 PM

  • Devil May Care (series premiere), Syfy, 12 AM

  • Harrow (S3), Hulu, 12 AM

Sunday

  • Puppy Bowl XVII, Discovery+, 3 AM

  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM

  • Super Bowl LV, CBS, 6:30 PM

  • Miss Scarlet & the Duke, PB, 8 PM

  • In the Long Run (season finale), Starz, 9 PM

  • The Lady and the Dale, HBO, 9 PM

  • The Equalizer (series premiere), CBS, 10 PM

  • Your Honor, Showtime, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

