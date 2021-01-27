Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

'Control: Ultimate Edition' headlines February's batch of PS Plus freebies

The messy next-gen upgrade saga just took another twist.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
A screenshot from the game control which depicts several characters floating in mid-air
Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Sony has revealed the next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers — Control: Ultimate Edition, Destruction AllStars (PS5 only) and Concrete Genie — which you can claim from February 2nd. The inclusion of Control has caused some outcry given how the game’s next-gen upgrade has been handled.

Back in August, publisher 505 Games announced there would be no free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions for those who bought the base game on PS4 or Xbox One. Players who did buy it and wanted to revisit Control with ray-tracing and other upgrades needed to pick up the ultimate edition. Some of those who bought Control: Ultimate Edition in anticipation of the PS5 version arriving on February 2nd aren’t exactly thrilled that it’ll be available to PS Plus members for free.

Sony previously said Destruction All-Stars will be a PS Plus freebie for two months when the game debuts. It was supposed to be a PS5 launch title but Sony delayed it to February. The company has also released its latest State of Play video, which offers a deep dive into the destruction derby game.

Concrete Genie, meanwhile, is a charming action-adventure game that debuted in 2019. You’ll have until March 1st to claim that and Control: Ultimate Edition, and until April 5th to snag Destruction AllStars. Meanwhile, you can still pick up January’s free PS Plus gamesShadow of the Tomb Raider, Greedfall and the PS5 version of Maneater — for free until February 1st.

control, control ultimate edition, ps5, playstation 5, playstation5, ps plus, playstation plus, remedy, 505 games, destructio nallstarrs, concrete genie, ps4, playstation4, playstation 4, gaming
