'Control: Ultimate Edition' headlines February's batch of PS Plus freebies

Sony has revealed the next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers — Control: Ultimate Edition, Destruction AllStars (PS5 only) and Concrete Genie — which you can claim from February 2nd. The inclusion of Control has caused some outcry given how the game’s next-gen upgrade has been handled.

Back in August, publisher 505 Games announced there would be no free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions for those who bought the base game on PS4 or Xbox One. Players who did buy it and wanted to revisit Control with ray-tracing and other upgrades needed to pick up the ultimate edition. Some of those who bought Control: Ultimate Edition in anticipation of the PS5 version arriving on February 2nd aren’t exactly thrilled that it’ll be available to PS Plus members for free.