Image credit: Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix

January's free PS Plus games include 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider'

'Greedfall' is also in the lineup, while PS5 owners can get their hands on 'Maneater.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
A still image from the video game Shadow of the Tomb Raider.
Eidos-Montréal/Square Enix

January is just a couple of days away, and there’ll soon be a fresh slate of games you can pick up at no extra cost if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber. Among the January selections is Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the third entry in the rebooted Tomb Raider series. This time around, Lara Croft uses her stealth skills and other field expertise to “save the world from a Maya apocalypse.”

In most regions, the lineup includes the PS4 version of Greedfall, an RPG with magic and monsters set in the 17th century. A PS5 edition (along with an Xbox Series S/X one) is in the works, but it’s unclear if you’ll be able to upgrade for free. Instead of Greedfall, players in the Middle East can claim Assetto Corsa and those in Japan and South Korea can snag Mistover.

PS5 owners can get their fins on an additional game, Maneater, in which you start out as a baby shark (doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo). You’ll grow and evolve as you munch your way through the ecosystem and seek revenge against a shark hunter. PS Plus subscribers in Saudi Arabia won’t be able to claim this one, however.

PS Plus members will be able to snag these games between January 5th and February 1st. Until January 4th, you can still score Worms Rumble, Just Cause 4, Rocket Arena and Bugsnax (PS5 only).

