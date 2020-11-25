Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Team17

'Worms Rumble' will debut as a free PS Plus game on December 1st

'Just Cause 4' and 'Rocket Arena' are December's other freebies for subscribers.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Worms Rumble
Team17

Worms Rumble promises to be a fresh spin on the classic Worms blueprint. Instead of turn-by-turn strategic combat, it plays out in real-time with up to 32 players in battle royale or deathmatch modes. It'll land on Steam, PlayStation 4 and PS5 on December 1st, and PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to claim it for free until January 4th.

Launching a game on PS Plus has proven pretty successful for some other multiplayer titles, in particular Rocket League and Fall Guys. So there's every chance that Worms Rumble (which has PC cross-play support) could take off too. The nostalgia factor won't hurt its chances either. Given that you'd need a PS Plus membership to play online anyway, it seems a solid inclusion on Sony's list of upcoming free games.

PS Plus members will be able to claim two other titles next month: Just Cause 4 and 3v3 shooter Rocket Arena. In the meantime, you have until November 30th to snag the current PS4 offerings, Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Although Sony recently said "it is our goal to add PS5 games regularly to the monthly games lineup,” there are no free PS5 exclusives this time around. However, PS5 owners can access a horde of PS4 games through the PS Plus Collection. They can also claim the super-charming Bugsnax for free through PS Plus until January 4th.

In this article: ps4, playstation 4, playstation4, playstation5, playstation 5, ps5, ps plus, psplus, playstation plus, playstationplus, worms rumble, wormsrumble, worms, just cause 4, justcause4, rocket arena, rocketarena, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The best TV deals we could find for Black Friday

The best TV deals we could find for Black Friday

View
Amazon Web Services outage is affecting major sites and apps

Amazon Web Services outage is affecting major sites and apps

View
Sony's fantastic WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones reach a new low of $200

Sony's fantastic WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones reach a new low of $200

View
Curiosity rover finds evidence of ancient megafloods on Mars

Curiosity rover finds evidence of ancient megafloods on Mars

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr