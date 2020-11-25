'Worms Rumble' will debut as a free PS Plus game on December 1st

Worms Rumble promises to be a fresh spin on the classic Worms blueprint. Instead of turn-by-turn strategic combat, it plays out in real-time with up to 32 players in battle royale or deathmatch modes. It'll land on Steam, PlayStation 4 and PS5 on December 1st, and PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to claim it for free until January 4th.

Launching a game on PS Plus has proven pretty successful for some other multiplayer titles, in particular Rocket League and Fall Guys. So there's every chance that Worms Rumble (which has PC cross-play support) could take off too. The nostalgia factor won't hurt its chances either. Given that you'd need a PS Plus membership to play online anyway, it seems a solid inclusion on Sony's list of upcoming free games.