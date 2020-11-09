PS5 games will be region-free

Sony has long claimed the vast majority of PlayStation 4 games will work on PS5 with very few exceptions. Some Ubisoft games may not run on the console either, but the details are unclear.

Cross-generation multiplayer will work by default. “Whether you’re playing a multiplayer PS4 game on your PS4 or PS5 (via backward compatibility), you will be able to play with other players on either console for the same game,” Sony wrote. It’s up to developers whether a PS5-specific version of their game will allow you to play with a friend who has the PS4 version of it.

As for PlayStation Plus, Sony confirmed you’ll still get two free PS4 games per month for the foreseeable future. “It is our goal to add PS5 games regularly to the monthly games lineup,” the company said. PS Plus subscribers who have a PS5 will be able to claim Bugsnax for free starting this week. There’s also a number of PS4 classics you can claim through the PlayStation Plus Collection.

There won’t be any other color schemes for the console at launch, but variants of the DualSense controller will eventually be available. You can’t expand the internal SSD storage for now, though you can run PS4 games from an external USB drive.

Although the PS5 will eventually be able to output resolutions at up to 8K, it doesn’t support 1440p, which might come as a disappointment if you have a 1440p monitor. The PS5 won’t have a dedicated web browser either, which may not be a huge blow considering how terrible the browser was on PS3 and PS4.

The FAQ is well worth reading if you’re interested in the PS5. It covers a vast range of other topics, including the specs, Remote Play and compatible accessories.