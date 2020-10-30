Some of Ubisoft's PS4 games won't run on PS5

Sony has been promising for a while that 99 percent of PlayStation 4 games will be backward compatible on PS5. It recently released a list of just a few titles that won't make the cut. However, Ubisoft says PlayStation 5 won't support some of its games either.
In a blog post laying out how cross-play and cross-progression work on Ubisoft Connect, the publisher revealed some Assassin's Creed titles and other games won't work on PlayStation 5. The console won't be able to run Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy Pack, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles India, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles China, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Russia, Risk, Star Trek Bridge Crew, Werewolves Within and Space Junkies.