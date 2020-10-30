Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ubisoft

Some of Ubisoft's PS4 games won't run on PS5

'Assassin's Creed Syndicate' is among the titles that won't make the next-gen jump.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Assassin's Creed Syndicate
Ubisoft

Sony has been promising for a while that 99 percent of PlayStation 4 games will be backward compatible on PS5. It recently released a list of just a few titles that won't make the cut. However, Ubisoft says PlayStation 5 won't support some of its games either.

In a blog post laying out how cross-play and cross-progression work on Ubisoft Connect, the publisher revealed some Assassin's Creed titles and other games won't work on PlayStation 5. The console won't be able to run Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy Pack, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles India, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles China, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Russia, Risk, Star Trek Bridge Crew, Werewolves Within and Space Junkies.

Microsoft confirmed this week that every non-Kinect title that works on Xbox One will run on Xbox Series X and Series S when those consoles arrive.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft says Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Riders Republic and Hyper Scape have full cross-progression support. When you play one of those games on one platform, you'll be able to continue where you left off on another. That'll be handy for Ubisoft+ subscribers.

Some backward compatible titles will have cross-progression support between the same console family: PS4 and PS5, and Xbox One and Series X/S. They are For Honor (which is getting graphics boosts on the new consoles), The Division 2, The Crew 2, Just Dance 2021 and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

Watch Dogs: Legion and Rainbow Six: Siege support cross-progression between generations too. Those two games are also eligible for free next-gen upgrades, as are Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Riders Republic. Additionally, Rainbow Six: Siege and For Honor support cross-play between console generations.

