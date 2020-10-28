Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Engadget

Microsoft clarifies which games work on Xbox Series S and X on day one

Every game that runs on Xbox One makes the cut, except for ones that need Kinect.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
7m ago
Comments
1 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Xbox Series X
Engadget

Microsoft has given a bit more clarity on how backwards compatibility will work on Xbox Series X and Series S. Nearly every game that runs on Xbox One — including Xbox and Xbox 360 titles — will work on the new consoles on launch day, Xbox’s director of program management Jason Ronald wrote in a tweet

The only exceptions are titles that require Kinect. Those games were always going to be on the chopping block as the motion-sensing peripheral, which debuted 10 years ago next week, won’t work with Series X and S. 

Xbox chief Phil Spencer wrote back in July that his team planned for “all Xbox One games that do not require Kinect to play on Xbox Series X at the launch of the console” — he said as much before Microsoft confirmed it had a second new console up its sleeve. The company plowed more than 500,000 hours into playtesting to make sure older games will run on the upcoming systems. 

So, while Ronald’s confirmation about backward compatibility isn’t massively surprising, it’s good to know that Xbox Series X and S owners can carry forward all of their Xbox One games as soon as they get their new consoles. As such, players will have access to thousands of games, old and new, at the jump.

For extra transparency, Microsoft has published a list of the titles that will be backward compatible on Series X and S. All of the older games should run better on Series X and S too.

In this article: xbox, xbox one, xboxone, xbox series x, xboxseriesx, xboxseriess, xbox 360, xbox360, backwards compatibility, backwardscompatibility, backward compatibility, backwardcompatibility, microsoft, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
1 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Windows 10 update removes Flash and prevents it from being reinstalled

Windows 10 update removes Flash and prevents it from being reinstalled

View
T-Mobile’s TVision is a cable-cutting package for its mobile customers

T-Mobile’s TVision is a cable-cutting package for its mobile customers

View
Sony is still selling lots of games ahead of the PS5's launch

Sony is still selling lots of games ahead of the PS5's launch

View
Starlink testers will pay $99 per month for SpaceX's satellite internet

Starlink testers will pay $99 per month for SpaceX's satellite internet

View
The iPhone 12 could support reverse charging in the future, FCC filing hints

The iPhone 12 could support reverse charging in the future, FCC filing hints

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr