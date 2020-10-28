Microsoft clarifies which games work on Xbox Series S and X on day one

Microsoft has given a bit more clarity on how backwards compatibility will work on Xbox Series X and Series S. Nearly every game that runs on Xbox One — including Xbox and Xbox 360 titles — will work on the new consoles on launch day, Xbox’s director of program management Jason Ronald wrote in a tweet.
After 500K+ hours of testing, we’re are excited to share that all Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One games playable on Xbox One today, except for the handful that require Kinect, will be available – and look and play better – on Xbox Series X|S at launch.— Jason Ronald (@jronald) October 28, 2020
The only exceptions are titles that require Kinect. Those games were always going to be on the chopping block as the motion-sensing peripheral, which debuted 10 years ago next week, won’t work with Series X and S.