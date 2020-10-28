Microsoft clarifies which games work on Xbox Series S and X on day one

Xbox chief Phil Spencer wrote back in July that his team planned for “all Xbox One games that do not require Kinect to play on Xbox Series X at the launch of the console” — he said as much before Microsoft confirmed it had a second new console up its sleeve. The company plowed more than 500,000 hours into playtesting to make sure older games will run on the upcoming systems.

So, while Ronald’s confirmation about backward compatibility isn’t massively surprising, it’s good to know that Xbox Series X and S owners can carry forward all of their Xbox One games as soon as they get their new consoles. As such, players will have access to thousands of games, old and new, at the jump.

For extra transparency, Microsoft has published a list of the titles that will be backward compatible on Series X and S. All of the older games should run better on Series X and S too.