Image credit: Customize My Plates

Sony shut down a company's plan to sell custom PS5 covers

Customize My Plates has cancelled all pre-orders.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
34m ago
If you’ve been following the leadup to the PlayStation 5’s November 12th release date, you’ll know that a company called PlateStation had emerged in mid-October to offer a way for people to customize the new console. For $40, the startup offered to sell would-be PS5 owners a set of panels to replace the PS5’s stock white ones. At the time, you could buy the plates in a variety of colors, including chromatic silver, cherry red, black, blue or jungle camo. But no more due to the threat of legal action from Sony. 

Over the weekend, PlateStation, which has since rebranded to Customize My Plates, said it has had to cancel all panel orders due to “patent and intellectual property issues.” The company told VGC Sony’s lawyers said Customize My Plates would end up in court if it continued to sell the panels.

While it’s an unfortunate turn of events, all is it not a loss if you’re still looking for a way to customize your PS5. While it’s a less elegant option, the company has since pivoted to making vinyl skins for the PlayStation 5. You can also get similar products from mainstays like Dbrand. Moreover, we have to imagine this is not the last we’ll see of the concept.  

In this article: PlateStation, PS5, Sony, PlayStation 5, Video Games, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
