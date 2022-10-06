Mario in the 'Super Mario Bros.' movie
First 'Super Mario Bros.' movie trailer shows trouble in the Mushroom Kingdom

Chris Pratt, Jack Black and Anya Taylor-Joy star in the CG blockbuster.
October 6, 2022 4:32 PM
It's finally clear just what the long-expected Super Mario Bros. movie will look like. Nintendo and Illumination have shared a teaser trailer (below) offering a peek at the computer animated blockbuster. The clip shows Bowser (played by Jack Black) terrorizing a penguin kingdom in his quest for an invincibility star. Not surprisingly, we know who will come to their rescue — Mario (Chris Pratt) makes an abrupt entrance to the Mushroom Kingdom, while his brother Luigi (Charlie Day) makes a cameo.

The movie also stars The Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, among other big names. Super Mario Bros. is expected to premiere April 7th, 2023.

If the teaser is anything to go by, the creators aren't taking any chances. This appears to be a straightforward CG movie meant to appeal to a wide audience — you won't have flashbacks to the odd 1993 live action film. With that said, the top-tier actors and lavish visuals might help it stand out if the iconic gaming franchise isn't enough by itself.

