Latest in Gaming

Image credit: KYODO Kyodo / reuters

Watch this 20-minute tour of the Mario Kart ride at Super Nintendo World

You can check out almost the entire park on YouTube.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
63 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

General view shows Mario Kart Station at Super Nintendo World, a new attraction area featuring the popular video game character Mario which are set to open in the spring of 2021, at the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka, western Japan, November 30, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT.
KYODO Kyodo / reuters

Today was supposed to be the day that Super Nintendo World officially opened at Universal Studios in Japan. Even though that has been delayed indefinitely in the wake of rising COVID-19 infection rates, some lucky folks have had a sneak preview. A bunch of videos have emerged that show off the Osaka park in detail. Among them is a deep dive into Super Nintendo World's star attraction, the Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge ride.

A 20-minute video on the Universal Parks News Today YouTube channel takes you through the entire ride, including a queue tour. The ride, which plays out like a Mario Kart game, looks like a blast. Each person controls their own kart in augmented reality and you can use items against other racers. You get a decent look at the AR effects in action (or about as close as you'll get without actually going on the ride). In another video, you can how everything looks without AR goggles.

There are several other videos from Super Nintendo World for you to check out, covering the likes of the Yoshi's Adventure ride, merchandise and the mini-games that are dotted throughout the park. While you might not be able to travel and sample the delights of Kinopio's Cafe anytime soon, you can at least get a idea of what it’s like to eat a Koopa Troopa shell (well, a calzone that looks like one, anyway).

In this article: super nintendo world, mario kart, nintendo, universal studios, news, gaming, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
63 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Watch this 20-minute tour of the Mario Kart ride at Super Nintendo World

Watch this 20-minute tour of the Mario Kart ride at Super Nintendo World

View
ICYMI: We test out the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones

ICYMI: We test out the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones

View
Amazon is having a sale on Kindles right now

Amazon is having a sale on Kindles right now

View
Microsoft's new tools help you adapt to the realities of remote work

Microsoft's new tools help you adapt to the realities of remote work

View
How is the M1 so much faster than other chips?

How is the M1 so much faster than other chips?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr