Super Nintendo World opening delayed again due to COVID-19

The Nintendo theme park is located in Osaka, where a state of emergency has just been declared due to rising numbers of infections.
General view shows Mario Kart Station at Super Nintendo World, a new attraction area featuring the popular video game character Mario which are set to open in the spring of 2021, at the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka, western Japan, November 30, 2020
General view shows Mario Kart Station at Super Nintendo World, a new attraction area featuring the popular video game character Mario which are set to open in the spring of 2021, at the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka, western Japan, November 30, 2020

Universal Studios Japan had planned to open its Nintendo-based theme park on February 4th, however after a state of emergency was declared across several prefectures, it’s pushed that back indefinitely. As Reuters reports, Japan is experiencing a third wave of coronavirus infections that have reached record high levels, and Osaka, where the park is located, is a hotspot.

Bloomberg reporter Takashi Mochizuki pointed out the announcement, which says the opening will be rescheduled only after the state of emergency is lifted. Universal Studios first pushed back the planned opening date last summer, and the rising number of infections more than justifies waiting a bit longer. For now, if you want to experience the “life-size, living video game,” then following a Super Nintendo World walkthrough with Shigeru Miyamoto is the best, safest and only way available.

In this article: super nintendo world, osaka, universal studios japan, Japan, Covid-19, news, gaming, entertainment
