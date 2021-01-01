Super Nintendo World opening delayed again due to COVID-19

Universal Studios Japan had planned to open its Nintendo-based theme park on February 4th, however after a state of emergency was declared across several prefectures, it’s pushed that back indefinitely. As Reuters reports, Japan is experiencing a third wave of coronavirus infections that have reached record high levels, and Osaka, where the park is located, is a hotspot.

Bloomberg reporter Takashi Mochizuki pointed out the announcement, which says the opening will be rescheduled only after the state of emergency is lifted. Universal Studios first pushed back the planned opening date last summer, and the rising number of infections more than justifies waiting a bit longer. For now, if you want to experience the “life-size, living video game,” then following a Super Nintendo World walkthrough with Shigeru Miyamoto is the best, safest and only way available.