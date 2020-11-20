VR workout app Supernatural adds goals and streaks for motivation

No matter how fun a workout is, keeping a consistent exercise schedule can be challenging. VR workout app Supernatural wants to help its users stay motivated and is introducing new goals and streaks features today to do that. The features will be available on the companion app for your phone, and will ask you to set goals and show your “Streak Weeks”.
The iOS or Android app will guide you through creating your goals, recommending that you aim to work out three times a week (advanced users will be encouraged to shoot for four times). According to Supernatural, four times a week for 6 weeks is the “magic formula to build a new routine you can stick with.”